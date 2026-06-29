Kentucky's guard depth will pay off in a big way next season

Last season, injuries plagued Kentucky. especially in the baccourt. Aside from Jaland Lowe, there wasn't a true point guard. Once he went down with a season-ending injury, Denzel Aberdeen had to slide over to the one spot and be a facilitator, which took him time to get adjusted to. That led to a very inconsistent year for Kentucky and it all traced back to a lack of depth.

Now, Mark Pope answered that call and went out and got some much-needed depth at the guard positions, but especially making sure he gets a true point guard locked up behind Zoom Diallo. He did that by not only bringing in Mason Williams, who is very capable of holding his own in a handful of minutes on the court, but also with an electric starting backcourt with Diallo and Alex Wilkins. By both of them being great creators, the opportunities should be endless for Kentucky on offense.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches the action during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Wilkins could also slide over to the point guard spot if need be and that should be expected next season given that he played the lead-guard position at Furman. Behind both Diallo and Wilkins is a ton of depth. We already talked a little about Mason Williams, who is that true point guard backup Kentucky missed badly last season. Behind Wilkins though, is a very competitive Jerone Morton, who will provide that shooting Mark Pope looked for this off-season.

Morton averaged 7.8 points on 38.7 percent shooting from three last season and he'll look to replicate that efficiency in Lexington. He's also a Kentucky native, so he definitely knows all about the standard and what it's like to suit up in the blue and white. The 6-4 guard will provide great depth as not only a consistent shooter, but a true competitor. You won't have to worry about a lack of quality minutes with him.

Jerone Morton | UK Athletics

On top of Williams and Morton come Braydon Hawthorne and Trent Noah. Hawthorne could play either the two or three, but his natural position is shooting guard. He's going to be a sleeper pick heading into next season because after redshirting and developing last season, Hawthorne gets a chance to show off his skills. An athletic guard, he has the frame to turn into a star down the road in Lexington. It will take time, but Hawthorne has a very high ceiling as a long-term piece. As for Noah, he'll look to carve out a role as a veteran sharpshooter off the bench in some way, even if it's just a few minutes per game.

A lack of depth hurt Kentucky last season. Mark Pope made sure he wasn't going to let it happen again and you can tell by how he constructed this roster.

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