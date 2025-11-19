Kentucky's loss to Michigan State proved this team has a chemistry problem
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats went to Madison Square Garden to take on the Michigan State Spartans in the State Farm Champions Classic and got dominated, losing this game 83-66.
In the loss to Louisville, the Wildcats got out to a cold start, and this carried into the matchup with the Spartans as Kentucky was down 17 points at the half.
Kentucky tried to make a run in the second half, but the Wildcats just couldn't stop the Spartans from scoring the ball. Heading into this game, the Spartans were shooting 21.7% from three, and they went 11-22 in this game.
There was a sideline report on the broadcast that said during a timeout in this game, while Kentucky was down, the players were jawing at one another, and Pope had to do everything in his power to calm down the team.
Obviously, this did not work as the Spartans continued to dominate the Wildcats, and this left Big Blue Nation wondering if there is a chemistry problem with this team.
It is obvious that there isn't much of a chemistry issue with this team off the court, but on the floor, there are times when Pope's team looks lost.
Fans knew the little things would end up being the difference in this game, and the Spartans dominated Kentucky on the glass, winning this battle 42-28. Kentucky struggled to keep MSU off of the offensive glass and to get second-chance opportunities of its own.
The Wildcats now have two losses on the season, and they are to two outstanding teams, but this Kentucky team is supposed to be one of the best in the nation.
The Wildcats were without Jaland Lowe in this game, and it is clear that his ability to run the offense is something Kentucky was missing in this game. Getting Lowe and Jayden Quaintance back on the floor for this team is very important, but there is still no timetable for their return.
Kentucky fans need to stay behind this team as games against St. John's, Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Indiana are still on the schedule, but Big Blue Nation can't feel confident about these ball games at the moment.
The Wildcats must start playing as a team on the floor, or this season could quickly get ugly before SEC play even starts. Pope has a lot of work to do in order to get this team ready for its next marquee matchup.