Kentucky's Mark Pope sounded off on college basketball's growing issue with eligibility

It is a weird time for college basketball as players who have spent some time in the G-League are making their way back into college hoops. Charles Bediako spent two seasons at Alabama before going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has spent the last few years playing in the G-League and has been looking for a way back into college hoops.

A judge in Tuscaloosa gave Bediako a temporary restraining order (TRO) so he has been deemed immediately eligible for the Crimson Tide. This has sent the college basketball world into a frenzy. There have been some cases similar to this over the last few weeks, like Baylor adding James Nnaji, who was literally drafted to the NBA in 2023.

This case with Bediako has surrounded everyone associated with college basketball with a ton of frustration. After Kentucky took down Texas last night, Pope was asked about the changing landscape of college basketball’s eligibility.

Here is what Coach Pope had to say after the win over Texas, "The NCAA might lose in court, but they still get to decide who makes the NCAA Tournament... At some point, we have to take a stand and regain some tiny ounce of sanity. This game matters too much."

These comments from Pope could be seen as a bit hypocritical, knowing rumors are swirling that Kentucky has reached out to G-League player Dink Pate, but it has not been proven fact yet.

The reality is the NCAA is going to have to find a way to make this fair to every team and every player. Like Pope, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has spoken out and been very vocal about the changes in college basketball, and he is against them heavily.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Bediako and the Crimson Tide as Nate Oats will have some tough decisions on his hands over the next few days. The saying goes adapt or die and college basketball is quickly changing, but some of these changes don’t seem to be for the betterment of the sport.

Bediako has a chance to suit up for the Crimson Tide on Saturday when they face the Tennessee Volunteers in Tuscaloosa. Hopefully, college basketball fans will receive more clarity on what is going on with the sport over the next few days.

The reality is there is a world where situations like Bediako’s become normal, and coaches have to decide if they want to boycott the problem or become part of it.