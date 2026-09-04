Kentucky's superstar shooter Milan Momcilovic is dealing with an injury

During the Mark Pope era, the Wildcats have been riddled with injuries. In year one, Jaxon Robinson and Kerr Kriisa had season-ending injuries, and players like Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr were in and out of the lineup.

Last season, Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe had season-ending injuries, and Kam Williams missed almost all of SEC play with a broken foot. Fans have been very frustrated with how injuries have affected the teams Pope has had during his time in Lexington, and the injury bug is back once again.

Big Blue Nation knew about the injury to Kam Williams, who is working his way back from a second foot surgery right now, but a new injury has popped up, and it is a big one. Kentucky's superstar transfer Milan Momcilovic was reportedly dealing with a broken finger, but Matt Jones gave a new update, saying it is just severely jammed. The hope is that he will be back shooting in ten days.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans were worried about the outlook for Momcilovic to start the season with the first game two months away when it was thought that his finger was broken. Now that it is known that he is just dealing with a jammed finger, fans shouldn't have to worry about him missing time, especially with the Kansas game on November 10th.

Last season at Iowa State, Momcilovic led the Cyclones in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting a crazy-impressive 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game. These numbers show how good he is and why it is massive for the Wildcats that the injury update for Momcilovic was so positive. Big Blue Nation hit full panic mode but now that it sounds like the bone is not broken this is great for the sharpshooter.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Big Blue Nation heard that Momcilovic had a broken finger, everyone freaked out, and rightfully so. If he was really dealing with a broken finger, he was likely going to miss some time. Now that he is only dealing with a jammed finger, he should even be on the floor for Big Blue Madness, which is coming up here in a little under a month. BBN got a very scary start to their Friday, but it sounds like the Wildcats did dodge a bullet with their superstar sharpshooter. The Wildcats open the season on November 3rd against Manhattan.

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