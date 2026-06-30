Kentucky seems to be losing momentum with international star Nikola Kusturica

Kentucky is in pursuit of trying to add its last roster piece. While it's not a must-add given the roster that Pope and his staff have put together, it would certainy be the icing on the cake. They're not going after just any normal addition, though, they're swinging for the fences trying to land a top international prospect in Nikola Kusturica.

After a few weeks of developments in the Kusturica recruitment, we're starting to get more clarity on where things stand. As of late, buzz with UCLA has started to grow and on Tuesday, 247 Sports recruiting insider Travis Branham put a prediction in for the star international forward to land with the Bruins and play for Mick Cronin. For context, this comes after he removed his Kentucky prediction two weeks ago after new information on the recruitment started to come in.

Nikola Kusturica went for 20+10 to help Barcelona win the adidas NextGen Finals championship game, hitting tough shots, showing his handle and passing feel and making big plays defensively.



The 6'9 wing will headline Serbia's loaded FIBA U17 World Cup team next month. pic.twitter.com/JoeRnnlv7L — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 25, 2026

Obviously, there are other guys the staff has their eyes on, but Kusturica is the headliner, because if you land him, you'll get a promising project piece that many believe can end up a top 10 pick in the 2028 draft. But if Kentucky doesn't, there's a possibility that they don't even fill the final spot. On Tuesday, Mark Pope joined Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball podcast and talked about their pursuit of the last roster piece.

"We have a spot open and there are a lot of intriguing things going on that are all pointed in very, very different directions," Pope told Rothstein. "We're still really active in recruiting right now, but it's going to be the right piece at the right time and we'll see if that happens. But we're still fully engaged."

6'8 09 Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica continues give some productive ACB minutes for Fc Barcelona



Kusturica's blend of length, versatility , shot making and ball-skills are among one of the best at his age.



Has a very high motor, and has been a very sound rebounder despite… pic.twitter.com/1lBFANRCpz — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) May 1, 2026

That quote, plus the recent UCLA buzz suggests Kentucky may not be about to add Kusurica, who has such star potential. The difference here is that the Bruins would make him a clear focal point next season. and it would catipult them into the top 25 as the difference-maker of the team, like Momcilovic was for the Wildcats. For Kentucky, they already have many options on the roster and are a top 15 team, so Kusturica's first-year role would be up in the air. Either way, unless the Wildcats get something worked out, it sounds like the 6-8 forward is starting to trend elsewhere.

Kentucky is pursuing someone to fill their 15th spot, but if it doesn't happen, it won't be the end of the world.

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