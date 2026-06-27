Zoom Diallo talks about the role Mark Pope pitched to him during recruitment

Last season, Kentucky's team was just not built to fit into Mark Pope's system. It was a much different approach than Pope took in year one in Lexington. Now, the head coach has gotten back to building a roster the way he knows how and it starts at point guard. That's why Pope brought in Zoom Diallo to lead the team.

Diallo is a different type of point guard that what Kentucky had last season in Jaland Lowe -- even if we saw him in just nine games of action. He's a legit floor general, someone who is going to make finding open teammates a premium of his game. Pope then surrounded him with the shooters he needs to make. But what was Pope's pitch to Diallo that made him choose to take his talents to Lexington? Exactly that.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Somebody who puts pressure on the rim," Diallo said on Pope's recruiting pitch to him. "I feel like this year, we have talent around the three-point line, and just me being able to get in the lane and draw defenders and have shooters -- I swear, I think everybody on the team can shoot at a high clip, so it makes us dangerous. ...(Mark Pope) wanted to challenge me to get better defensively, and that's something I wanted to work on. And one thing I've seen in his offense is he challenges the players and instills confidence and he lets them shoot the three ball, and that's something that I wanted to improve. So I feel like it made sense for me."

Zoom Diallo | UK Athletics

The 6-4 guard really is going to open up the offense in a big way for Kentucky. Diallo's size is going to allow him to get to the rim easily and spread the floor out for shooters on the perimeter. He will have many opportunities to show off his playmaking skills and on top of that, it will open up his scoring opportunities as well given just how many shooting threats the Wildcats will have and the fact that defenders won't want to give them any space. Overall, fans should expect a significant uptick in his assist numbers from last season at Washington. We discussed that in our player preview on Diallo last month.

Diallo is the floor general Kentucky needed and Mark Pope knew that when he made the decision to go all-in on him this offseason.

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