Where does Kentucky currently stand with international star Nikola Kusturica?

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are nearing roster completion. While they do in fact have just one spot left, they're swinging big. Kentucky has been pursuing Serbian star forward Nikola Kusturica for the last few weeks and the interest is very high. Kusturica, one of the top young international prospects, has plenty of suitors, but two teams in particular are gaining ground.

When Kentucky got involved, it was said that Michigan, Arizona, Louisville, Gonzaga, UCLA and Duke were others in contention, but now, Kentucky and UCLA are looking like the frontrunners, especially after Dusty May's departure at Michigan. Who leads? That's a little tricky, because depending on what you read, it is either one. It's worth noting that Kusturica is required to stay in college for two years given his age, so don't be surprised if he inks a two-year deal wherever he ends up.

Nikola Kusturica | Instagram

Whoever lands Kusturica is getting an absolute star, but that is especially true in terms of his second-year potential. Remember, he is young, so adjusting to college basketball is likely to be somewhat of a hurdle. But, you can't deny his potential, as many beleive he can end up being a top 10 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. A place like Kentucky could really help him showcase his skills and get that true exposure he's looking for. When it comes down to it, choosing between Kentucky and UCLA seems easy when you think about the system fit for Kusturica, a versatile wing with plenty of guard skills and shot-creating ability. But, Kusturica could be the difference-maker for the Bruins, along with the expected high NIL package, which is likely to be the case for both schools. As for when to expect a decision, the FIBA U17 World Cup is going on, so there is likely to be nothing until it wraps up.

Nikola Kusturica had a very efficient game in Serbia's win over Venezuela yesterday. Kentucky seems to be gaining in his recruiting battle with a 2-year substantial NIL package. He'll likely need some time to adjust but would be a great pickup for @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/zXJxKfNGYx — Carl Berman (@carlberman) June 29, 2026

Developing in Mark Pope's offense could give Kusturica the platform he needs to acheive those high NBA expectations. Here's more on the star forward's game from NBA Draft Room: "One of the top international prospects in the world, Kusturica is an extremely talented big guard/wing who can handle the rock, make plays off the bounce and has an elite physical profile. Has great size and length for the position and instantly passes the eye test. Can score from inside and out and is really good at getting into the lane, using a combination of great handles, a quick first step and great size to cover ground quickly. Is a high feel player who has some point guard instincts."

Kentucky is already seen as a top 15 team heading into next season after landing Milan Momcilovic and returning Malachi Moreno and now they could add a very promising international prospect that has sky-high potential.

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