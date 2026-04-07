Kentucky set to have a zoom call with one of the SEC's top point guards

Kentucky seems to have some early heavy interest with a familiar point guard in the transfer portal. According to KSR's Matt Jones, the Kentucky staff is set to have a zoom call with LSU transfer PG Dedan Thomas Jr. when the portal officially opens on Tuesday.

We are starting to get a good early idea of who Kentucky will be eying in the portal and it looks like the interest with Thomas is heavy. Last season, Dedan Thomas Jr. played just 16 games due to a lingering ankle injury. The 6-1 guard began SEC play missing the first five games for the Tigers, before then returning for three games and sitting out the rest of the way from there. The injury then required surgery this off-season, but don't let the injury distract you from how good he is.

There is a reason LSU took a massive hit this season when he was out. Thomas scored in double-figures in nearly every game he played, including two 20-point games. The 6-1 guard is terrific at getting to the rim, but can really dish the basketball. Thomas had three games with 10-plus assists, cementing himself as a legit playmaking point guard. Before his injury, LSU was 12-1 entering conference play, but the injury bug got him, which then ultimately derailed the Tigers' season. They finished with a 15-17 record on the year, as Kentucky knocked them out of the SEC Tournament with an 87-82 victory.

Now, Thomas is looking for a new home, a place to shine and really show what he can do. The injury part of this is interesting. Kentucky fans may be a little scared given what happened with Jaland Lowe and his nagging injury and the concern is fair. But if he does in fact stay healthy, it could pay off in a very big way and that is one reason why Kentucky seems to have such heavy early interest. There are obviously other names popping up on the radar of targets at point guard as we speak, but Thomas likely is near the top of the list right now.

We shall see how the interest goes from here once the meeting wraps up on Tuesday. A busy few weeks ahead for Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff as they look to begin looking for a new starting PG.