Kentucky should take a look at this guard who helped Miami (OH) go 31-0 in the transfer portal

Every college basketball fan fell in love with the Cinderella story that was Miami of Ohio this season. The RedHawks went 31-0 in the regular season. They then were upset in the MAC Tournament but played SMU in the First Four and won. The RedHawks season came to an end in the Round of 64 when they lost to the Tennessee Volunteers.

What made this Miami of Ohio team so special was the three-point shooting, as the RedHawks shot 39.2% from three last season as a team. One of the players who played a large role in the success of the RedHawks was Brant Byers. He averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the RedHawks.

Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Brant Byers (22) shoots from three point range in the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Four game between the Miami Redhawks and Southern Methodist University Mustangs, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Oh. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6’8 sophomore guard shot 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from three, so he is a true sharpshooter. It was announced that Byers will be entering the transfer portal when it opens on the 7th of April, and Mark Pope needs to give him a phone call the second the portal opens.

Three-point shooting is a massive part of Pope’s offense, and if the Wildcats can’t make threes, this team won’t succeed. Last season, Kentucky wasn’t as good of a shooting team as fans would have liked, so this is going to be a big offseason key for Pope and the Wildcats.

The reason Byers could be so valuable as the two for this team is because at 6’8, he will be able to shoot over defenders, creating a lot of open looks for himself. While Byers is a knockdown shooter, he is also able to score in other ways, which could make him valuable in Lexington.

6’8 F Brant Byers has been a consistent force and the leading scorer for the undefeated @MiamiOH_BBall RedHawks.



• 14.2 PPG

• 4.3 RPG

• 49 FG%

• 42 3PT% on 5.75 3PA



The sophomore wing has made a big leap in production this season. Byers is an ELITE shooter from 3 with… pic.twitter.com/vwvr7flTFC — Workin It Hoops (@workinithoops) December 21, 2025

Analytically, his defense isn’t great, but at 6’8, hopefully Pope and his staff could put this kid in a position to succeed as a defender. There are going to be thousands of players in the portal, but I have a feeling that Pope and the Kentucky staff will reach out to Byers when the portal opens.

The other thing to like about Byers is that he is only a sophomore, so if he does come to Kentucky and has a great 2026-27 season, he could be one of the feature players on the team his senior season. I don’t believe Byers would project as a starter on the team next season, but he could be one of the first players to come off the bench whose job is to be a flame thrower from deep for the Wildcats.

This is a name for Kentucky fans to remember because Byers seems like a really solid system fit for Coach Pope.