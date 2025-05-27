Kentucky star Otega Oweh is working out for an NBA team with four first round picks today
Time is ticking on a decision for Otega Oweh as he has to make a decision by May 28th before 11:59 pm. Some big draft withdraws have happened recently, as yesterday Karter Knox returned to Arkansas, and this morning Milos Uzan returned to Houston.
Today, Oweh has a workout for the Brooklyn Nets, and the reason this is a tad bit scary for Kentucky fans is because the Nets have four first-round picks. While it seems unlikely that the Nets end up keeping all four of these picks, it would be scary for those hoping for a return to Lexington if the Nets were to promise Oweh a first-round pick.
While this is something to monitor, Kentucky fans should still feel good about Oweh returning for another season in Lexington. It makes a lot of sense knowing he has millions of dollars waiting for him in Lexington in NIL money.
It was very smart for Oweh to have tested the waters and go on all of these workouts as it will help him know what he has to work on this season in college to have himself NBA-ready next season.
If Oweh can take the feedback he gets from NBA teams and improve those things, he could turn himself into a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Big Blue Nation has every right to be stressed until Oweh makes his announcement, but it still feels like Lexington is the right move. An announcement will be coming soon as the deadline is tomorrow evening at midnight.