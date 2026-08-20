Kentucky target Jaxon Kohler will decide between Kentucky and BYU

We could be in for an eventful Thursday evening. After being granted eligible earlier this week following a court ruling, Michigan State transfer Jaxon Kohler is entering decision mode and Kentucky is a top contender. According to KSR, the 6-10 forward will decide between Kentucky and BYU, with a decision expected on Thursday.

Kentucky has been in hot pursuit of Kohler all week as they even had a 2.5 hour zoom meeting with the forward on Thursday, taking time to really dig in and make their pitch. There's a long-time twist with this recruitment, actually. Mark Pope recruited Kohler out of high school when he was at BYU. The former four-star recruit is out of Utah and as a mormon, heavily considered Pope and the Cougars at the time before opting for Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Now, Pope has his hat the ring again for his services four years later.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) takes a shot during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, Kentucky and BYU have had interesting battles, most-notably when Collin Chandler decided to head back home to Utah for his final season of college basketball. Kohler has a major decision to make after fighting for his eligibility. As for Kentucky, the 6-10 forward would provide an excellent option as a stretch-four and can really aid the team in rebounding, which is expected to be a struggle for the Wildcats this season. His shooting ability at his size can really pay off in an offense like Mark Pope's, but the option to return home and play in an NBA-like system under Kevin Young at BYU is enticing for the forward.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts to a play during the first half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky is also expected to be a major player for Missouri's Mark Mitchell, who is still continuing to fight for his eligibility as he waits to hear back on his court case after meeting last Friday in a Louisville courtroom. But if they can add Kohler, that would certainly change things in their expected pursuit there. Mitchell can provide the defense, which is an area that is expected to be weak for the Wildcats, but Kohler would aid tremendously in rebounding as well as being an elite stretch option with his shooting.

Will Kohler pick Mark Pope this time around or is it Mark Mitchell time for Kentucky as the wait continues to hear back on his eligiblity? We'll find out very soon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.