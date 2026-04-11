Kentucky target Tyran Stokes shares what he wants to get out of his upcoming visit

This offseason has already been crazy with a bunch of staff changes, Kentucky players leaving for the portal, and Mark Pope looking to find talent in the transfer portal. Another crazy aspect of this offseason has been the recruitment of the #1 player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes.

For a while now, it has seemed like Stokes will either play his college hoops at Kentucky or Kansas, with Bill Self and the Jayhawks leading the way. When Self announced that he would be returning for another year at Kansas, everyone thought Stokes would quickly commit to Kansas, but he still has not done so. This has given Kentucky fans some hope, and Stokes just gave BBN another reason for some hope.

At the Nike Hoop Summit, Stokes spoke with Krysten Peek and announced that he will be taking a visit to Lexington sometime next week, and his reasoning was very interesting.

Tyran Stokes is visiting Kentucky on Monday, he tells me. "It's a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me." Full interview and decision timeframe: https://t.co/0hdutTmdZK pic.twitter.com/7eYBzKo5D8 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 11, 2026

Here is what Stokes had to say to Peak: “Yeah, you know it’s a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus, so just being able to go out there and talk to them. Go see what they are for. See what their plan is for me and just go out there and see what they’re talking about.”

Obviously, Jason Hart was big in the recruitment of Stokes, and he is no longer with the staff as Hart has made the move to SMU. The new hire for the Wildcats is former NBA All-Star and Champion Mo Williams, so hopefully, he will be able to make some noise in the recruitment of Stokes.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there was no chance that Stokes would pick Kentucky, then let's be honest, he would not be coming on this visit, and he would have already picked Kansas. This is why Coach Pope and Williams need to do everything in their power to try to make a final push after the best player in the class. Stokes seems like the sure-fire #1 overall pick, and he could be the star player that the Wildcats need.

I expect a commitment to come soon for Stokes, so Pope and his staff need to make a really hard last push to try and land the top player in the 2026 class. There are narratives that Pope can’t recruit elite talent out of high school, so if he could land Stokes, it would quiet everyone saying this while also giving Kentucky one of the best players in the nation.