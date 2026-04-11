Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavic is headed to Ohio State

When Andrija Jelavic entered his name into the transfer portal, he left open the option of returning to Lexington. Now, that officially off the table as Jelavic has chose to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The news was first reported by ESPN's Jonathan Givony. He joins Jaland Lowe, Collin Chandler, Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison as the list of Wildcats to hit the portal.

Jelavic heading elsewhere is no surprise, as he will be having a much bigger role at Ohio State, which will have a frontcourt full of shooters. In his lone season at Kentucky, Jelavic earned the starting role during SEC play and provided the Wildcats with much-needed stretch-four ability as a versatile 6-11 forward. He averaged just 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. Jelavic needed some time to learn Pope's system at Kentucky, showing glimpses of promise throughout his first season.

NEWS: Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavić has committed to Ohio State, per Miško Ražnatović.



The 6'11 Croatian sophomore started 18 SEC games, averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds in 16 minutes.



Plenty of shooting in Buckeyes' frontcourt, with Amare Bynum and Anthony Thompson. pic.twitter.com/mr6a2tuueT — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2026

Jelavic went a month without seeing the court before January came along, which he then started from that point on. At the time, Pope noted that Jelavic's skillset would be valuable in helping the team's struggles offensively. "We’re gonna need him to be good going forward just because he has a skillset that can really help us," Pope said in January. After that, Jelavic was named a starter.

The 6-11 Croatian forward's best game at Kentucky came in an 11-point game against LSU, where he shot 2-4 from three. He showed promise throughout the year as he got more and more comfortable in the starting role in the back-half of it, but it sounds like Pope is wanting a more proven piece at the four for next season, a seasoned veteran from the portal. Jelavic had just one double-digit game in SEC play and there was hope from BBN that his production would get better in year two. Now, he gets a chance to showcase what he can do elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see what type of season Jelavic has next year in Columbus because the upside is clearly there with the 6'11 power forward. This could be one where fans look back midway through next season and wish Jelavic was still a Wildcat. The Big 10 could better suit the game of Jelavic as he heads into his Junior year.

Best of luck to Jelavic as he looks to produce for the Buckeyes as a frontcourt versatile threat playing in the Big Ten.