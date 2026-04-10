Will Mark Pope make another run at this stretch four in the transfer portal?

Mark Pope has multiple positions to rebuild in the transfer portal, but one position that has no players in it currently is the power forward position. Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic are both gone, so Pope will have to rebuild this position fully in the portal. Coach Pope has already been in contact with two elite forwards in the portal, and they are former Syracuse four Donnie Freeman and former Saint Mary’s four Paulius Murauskas.

Kentucky is making a move after both of these fours, but a new name just jumped into the portal, and it is a name that is familiar to Big Blue Nation. Iowa stretch four Alvaro Folgueiras is back in the portal after playing a big role in the Hawkeyes' run to the Elite 8.

Florida center Micah Handlogten (3) blocks Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) during the first half of the NCAA March Madness second round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year for Iowa Folgueiras averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 33.3% from three. He nailed the corner three that led the Hawkeyes past the #1 seed Florida Gators, sending home the defending National Champions.

When Folgueiras was in the portal last cycle, leaving Robert Morris, the Wildcats were in a good spot, but he just seemed to get away, and Pope went and got Jelavic. BBN was so excited about trying to land Folgueiras last cycle because at Robert Morris two years ago, he shot 41% from three, so fans felt he was the perfect Andrew Carr replacement.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) warms up before an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Now that the 6’10 Spaniard is back in the portal, it will be interesting to see if Coach Pope makes another run after him in the portal. Personally, I believe if Pope were to make a run at Folgueiras, he would want him to be the backup to Murauskas or Freeman, so it is still to be seen if that is how Coach Pope would value him and if he would take this role.

I don’t see a world where Kentucky lands Murauskas and Freeman, so if Kentucky could land one of these two and bring in Folgueiras to play 20 minutes off the bench, this would be an elite one-two punch for the Wildcats. The staff already has a relationship with Folgueiras, so I expect this to move quickly if Pope does reach out.

Perhaps the staff won’t be interested in Folgueiras for a second time, but this is still a familiar name to monitor as the Wildcats look to add new names to the frontcourt.