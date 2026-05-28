Is Kentucky the favorite for Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic?

The Kentucky staff, and a few other suitors, are hard at work trying to land Iowa State transfer Milan Mocilovic, the best available transfer left as a top three player in the portal. On Wednesday night just before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, Momcilovic opted to return to college next season. Now, it's all about where he will end up.

As we get close to a decision, which is expected to come over the weekend according to Adam Zagoria, who are the frontrunners in the mix? Kentucky, Louisville and Arizona are all involved, but the buzz for one school in particular is growing stronger and that is your Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Pope has the Wildcats trending, as multiple college basketball reporters have them in the lead, with one even predicting it to happen.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

On the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander made his prediction for where he believes Momcilovic will end up. Here is what he had to say on why he thinks Kentucky will land the coveted sharpshooting transfer: "The list is, for public purposes, Arizona, Louisville and Kentucky. I think Arizona is a distant, distant third there. My prediction right now is that Milan Momcilovic will go to Kentucky. My understanding is that decision is going to come in the next one, two, three, four days at max."

Not only that, but On3's Joe Tipton, a well-respected national recruiting insider, is hearing that Kentucky is the current leader for the 6-8 wing. That's very good news and to hear growing national buzz is very assuring right now for BBN. Fit wise, It makes total sense for Momcilovic to take his talents to Lexington because out of all the suitors in the mix, Pope's offense really does fit him best. Momcilovic himself even talked about how great his offense is and how well he would fit in, which is a priority for him as he chooses his next destination.

Feb 28, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) watches the time tick down in their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With Kentucky's current roster, the Wildcats look to be a fringe top 25 team at the moment. Add Momcilovic, and the floor grows significantly from what it is right now. His fit is undeniably excellent and it's clear Mark Pope knows that with how hard he is pursuing him. Based on the contenders for Momcilovic, playing for Kentucky really does make the most sense. He would likely instantly make Kentucky a top 15 team, capable of making a very deep tournament run. Obviously, Louisville and Arizona are contenders already, but he would put Kentucky in the mix if they were to land him and his fit in Pope's offense is amazing. There is also the money factor, and some believe Kentucky may have the hghest offer.

Can Mark Pope close out this recruiting battle? It's going to be a war with plenty of money thrown around, but Kentucky has the resources to make it happen.