Kentucky wants to keep shooting despite recent struggles from three-point range
Kentucky basketball is coming off of a signature win against then-No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday, making a comeback that is one of the more impressive ones, coming back from down as much as 18 points in the second half. Facing adversity, it didn't phase them, and it made them come out stronger after halftime. The shots weren't falling for the Wildcats, which has been the case the last few games. But, they scored in other areas to spark the comeback win.
The shooting struggles aren't stopping this Kentucky team from letting them fly, and it's something that Mark Pope has made sure his players understand. It's such a big part of Pope's system, and he knows how good this team can be from deep. One of those players is Ansley Almonor, who says that is exactly the message Pope preaches every day in practice. Don't stop shooting. Almonor even talked about a possession in the game on Saturday where he took three 3's.
"It's something that coach (Pope) preaches. He showed that possession yesterday in film. He felt our energy in that game even though we were down probably nine or something at that point. He felt that our energy was good, just because that's something that he preaches. Keep shooting. It doesn't matter if you miss or not, keep shooting. That's something that we work on every day. Just being confident and being able to take that shot. It's something that he loves and he preaches. ...It helps when you're coach is telling you to keep shooting even when you're missing, if you're having a bad day. Not a lot of coaches in the country are gonna do that, so definitely he's freeing it. It makes you play loose, and it makes you want to play for him."- Almonor on message to keep shooting.
Almonor had 5 points and was 1-3 from three-point range against Gonzaga. Kentucky as a team was just 6-27 from deep on the night, but made the big comeback in other areas of the floor thanks to Pope's confidence in his players, which certainly helps the players play well. The Wildcats will continue to get their shooting back on track.