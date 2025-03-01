Kentucky will be without Jaxson Robinson against #1 Auburn on Saturday
Kentucky basketball will be playing yet another game without a key player. After getting Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson back against Oklahoma on Wednesday, the first time being fully healthy, minus Kerr Kriisa, in a number of weeks, the Wildcats will once again be without a key contributor when they welcome the Auburn Tigers to Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Robinson went out of the Oklahoma game after his wrist injury flared up and began to irritate him. He played 12 minutes on the floor before exiting and not returning, while getting his wrist iced up on the bench. We knew there would be a chance Kentucky would be without Robinson when Mark Pope gave injury updates on a few different situations, saying, "Lamont came out (of Wednesday's game great, Jax not so great. Andrew Carr came out really well. Amari (Williams) seems like he had a decent day yesterday. We'll know more about him today."
Well, know we know that Jaxson Robinson was the only Wildcat, aside from Kerr Kriisa, to appear on the injury report, and he is out for Saturday's game. Kentucky was in sort of a similar situation a couple of weeks ago when Tennessee came to town. Kentucky was healthy, Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr were back from their injuries, but Jaxson Robinson was out with his wrist injury. The Wildcats were able to get a 75-64 win over the #5 Volunteers, even without Butler down the stretch, who went out with some shoulder pain and did not return with eight minutes left.
Can the Wildcats pull off the win in similar fashion (minus another injury flareup by Butler)? It's going to be a big task to beat a red-hot Auburn team who is currently 26-2 on the season, wins that include 15 Quad 1 wins, the most of any team in college basketball. Kentucky is going to need yet another huge atmosphere in Rupp Arena.