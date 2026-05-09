Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Ajay Mitchell, Rui Hachimura; Fade James Harden)

There’s nothing better than some weekend NBA playoff action, and there are two great games to dive into on Saturday:

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3 p.m. EST)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8:30 p.m. EST)

Both the No. 1 seeds – Detroit and OKC – have 2-0 series leads, putting a lot of pressure on L.A. and Cleveland to avoid a 3-0 series deficit. While bettors could look to take a side in these games, I’m targeting some fun player props on Saturday.

There are two role players in the Lakers-Thunder game that have stepped up in a big way all series, and I am expecting that to continue on Saturday night.

Plus, the playoff struggles of Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden have once again reared their ugly head, and he’s an automatic fade candidate for me in Game 3.

Let’s dive into the odds and my breakdown of each of these props on Saturday. May 9.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, May 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Harden UNDER 19.5 Points (-122)

Playoff James Harden is back, and that’s a bad sign for the Cavs.

Harden shot 3-for-13 from the field and 0-of-4 from 3 in Game 2, scoring just 10 points in the Cavs’ loss. He’s now made just nine shots in this series while turning the ball over 11 times. Not great!

Detroit has a ton of great wing/guard defenders that it can throw at Harden, and the former league MVP has scored 20 or more points in just four of his nine games this postseason and just twice since Game 3 of the Toronto series.

In this series, Harden is just 9-for-28 from the field, and he would not have finished with over 20 points in either game if he hadn’t taken nine free throws (making all of them) in Game 1.

Detroit has the No. 2 defense in the playoffs (by defensive rating) and was the No. 2 defense in the regular season. Harden is going to have a tough time clearing this number on Saturday afternoon.

Rui Hachimura OVER 13.5 Points (-108)

The Lakers have needed more scoring with Luka Doncic out, and Rui Hachimura has been right there to deliver.

The veteran forward is averaging 16.1 points on 11.6 shots per game in the playoffs, clearing 13.5 points in five games, including both games in this series.

Hachimura has been insanely efficient, knocking down 54.8 percent of his shots from the field and 57.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. He should remain in a big role in Game 3, and the Lakers’ wing has at least 10 shot attempts in every game this postseason.

While OKC is an elite defensive team, I’m buying Hachimura to clear this line for the third game in a row in this series.

Ajay Mitchell 20+ Points and Assists (-141)

Jalen Williams’ hamstring injury has opened the door for Ajay Mitchell to start for OKC, and he’s taken the opportunity and thrived in the playoffs.

In four games without Williams, Mitchell has:

Game 3 vs. PHX: 15 points, 2 assists

Game 4 vs. PHX: 22 points, 6 assists

Game 1 vs. LAL: 18 points, 4 assists

Game 2 vs. LAL: 20 points, 6 assists

So, he’s cleared this line in three of four games as a starter, and he’s scored at least 20 points in two of those matchups.

The Lakers don’t have a good matchup for Mitchell, especially since Marcus Smart is drawing the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assignment whenever he’s on the floor.

Mitchell averaged 13.6 points and 3.6 assists per game in the regular season, and I expect him to thrive in an expanded role in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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