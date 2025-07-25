Malachi Moreno says being coached by Mark Pope at USA U19 was like a 'cheat code'
Incoming Kentucky freshmen Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson were able to get an up-close and hands-on experience with Mark Pope at USA U19 training camp in Colorado Springs in mid-June. As Kentucky's summer practices first began, Pope and the two freshman were at the training camp. It was Moreno and Johnson's first taste of Mark Pope the coach.
The camp, which was held from June 17-21, was during Kentucky's very early stages of summer practices back in Lexington. Moreno and Johnson know how helpful it was to be coached by Pope at the camp and Moreno detailed just how big it was to get time with Pope during that week in Colorado Springs on top of the practices that were awaiting them in Lexington.
"It was a great experience overall," Moreno said of his time at the USA U19 training camp. "It was kind of almost like a cheat code with Coach (Pope) being there, being able to get a real look at how he coaches and being able to see what it will be like when we come back (to Lexington). Also, being able to play against other top guys in the country made all of us a lot better and just got us a little more prepared for what's to come."
Moreno had some initial impressions once he first got some experience on the court being coached by Pope. "This gonna be such an easy coach to play for," Moreno said on his first impression of Pope. "He's a big teacher and I'm here to be a sponge and just listen and take what he says and hopefully apply it to my game."
That extra coaching Moreno and Johnson both received is going to pay off early in their careers at Kentucky.