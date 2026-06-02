Malachi Moreno shares his thoughts on the addition of Milan Momcilovic

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats made a splash addition to the roster via the transfer portal as they added Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic. Last season for the Cyclones, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 48.7% from deep on 7.5 attempts a game. He was the best shooter in college basketball last season, which will make him a perfect fit for what the Wildcats are trying to do.

When the Wildcats took on the Cyclones in the Round of 32 last season, Momcilovic had a massive game, scoring 20 points, and he was a big reason why ISU was able to pull away in the second half.

This morning, Malachi Moreno was at a camp at his former high school, Great Crossing, and he talked to Nick Lazaroff of BBN Tonight. Here is what the Wildcats center Moreno had to say about the addition of Momcilovic, “He’s a shooter. He was the best shooter in the country last year, so we knew we needed it, and he fits Pope’s offense perfectly, so we're going to be dangerous.”

I caught up with Malachi Moreno at the Great Crossing basketball camp this morning. Here is what he had to say about his new teammate Milan Momcilovic.



"He was the best shooter in the country last year, he fits Pope's offense perfectly. We're going to be dangerous."@BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/yWfOqUkxYG — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) June 2, 2026

Moreno is exactly right in what he is saying, and adding a player like Momcilovic is what will take this Kentucky team to the next level. Prior to the addition of Momcilovic, the Wildcats had a ton of players with a bunch of upside, but they needed a star player to make everything flow smoothly. Now the Wildcats have that with the addition of Momcilovic.

The upside of this Kentucky team is still a wildcard because there are so many players on this roster who have a lot to prove this season. if some of these guys like Alex Wilkins, Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne, and even Moreno develop a lot this summer, the Wildcats could be unstoppable.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Momcilovic is anywhere close to putting up similar numbers from three this season at Kentucky as he did last year at Iowa State, he could have the best three-point shooting season in Kentucky basketball history. His upside is that high this year, and the addition of Momcilovic is why the national media has already changed their tune about the Wildcats.

Over the last 12 hours, the feeling in the Bluegrass State about this 2026-27 Kentucky team has changed a ton, and fans are starting to believe that Mark Pope has something special brewing this season in Rupp Arena.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.