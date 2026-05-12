What were Malachi Moreno and Jayden Quaintance's NBA Combine measurements?

Kentucky basketball has two players trying to chase their dream of playing in the NBA this week. As the NBA Combine rolls on, Jayden Quaintance is trying to increase his draft stock and get into the loterry, while Malachi Moreno has a big decision on his hands as his stock is now in late first round territory.

On Monday, measurements took place and here is where each of the two Wildcats ended up.

Jayden Quaintance

Height: 6'9 barefoot

Weight: 250 lbs.

Wingspan: 7'5.25"

Standing reach: 9'1"

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Quaintance has grown an inch over the last two years and 'has extremely impressive dimensions for an NBA big man.' As for his draft stock, Quaintance has slid over the last two months as injury concerns have rubbed many scouts and front offices the wrong way, but those impressive measurements from Monday is something to build off of. and maybe could help put him back into the lottery in more projections. The big man was seen as a fringe top five pick early into this past season, but after appearing in just three games as the injury continued to linger, the stock fell.

Now, Quaintance has the chance to move back into the lottery as more drills take place this week, even though he will not be participating in the 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Malachi Moreno

Height: 6'11.25"

Weight: 242.8 lbs.

Wingspan: 7'1.5"

Standing reach: 9'3.5"

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Moreno has a big week ahead. Even though he also will not be participating in any 5-on-5 scrimmages, his stock has started to creep into the first round. Kentucky fans are reading his decision not to participate in the scrimmages in different ways and on one end, this is a unique opportunity for Moreno, but on the other hand, he's such a valuable piece for Kentucky's roster next season and Mark Pope himself said it, too.

“Malachi Moreno was the number one priority for us going into this portal season," Pope said last week. "We think that he’s going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky. He’s also going through the draft process. We’re supporting him every step of the way. This is the place where basketball dreams come true and Malachi has two dreams. He’s dreaming of hanging a banner at Kentucky, and he’s dreaming of playing in the NBA and so we’re supporting him chasing both of those.”

A big week continues for both Quaintance and Moreno in Chicago.

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