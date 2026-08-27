Mark Mitchell's transfer to Kentucky is 'in doubt' due to an intraconference policy

New details just continue to surface regarding Mark Mitchell's case for eligibility at Kentucky, although the latest is just a crackdown on old news. The former Missouri forward had to go to court in a Louisville courtroom to fight against the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility. He won his case on Friday, and 24 hours later, he was a Kentucky Wildcat. But, through all of the mess, there was one long-time rule within the SEC that has now reared its head.

Last Friday, we wrote about how the SEC's intraconference transfer rule could impact where Mark Mitchell goes if he was declared eligible. For context, the rule only applies if a player transfers outside of the immediate portal window, which starts after the National Championship game. Commissioner Greg Sankey has really started to crack down on the rule. "SEC eligibility rules, including those relating to intraconference transfers, remain in effect until fully or individually waived, or the rule is changed," Sankey said in a memo to schools earlier this month. Now, at SEC meetings this week, it appears he is starting to crack down on it even more.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket \against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Sankey and the SEC's argument that Mitchell's move to Kentucky violates the rule? The fact that Mitchell did not make the move during the intitial portal window. According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Mitchell's eligibility to play this season is 'in doubt' due to the conference reaffirming their position on the intraconference transfer rule. "Mitchell—who previously played at Mizzou—recently received a TRO in Kentucky for an additional fifth season, is believed to fall under the definition of prohibited intra-SEC transfer due to not transferring in the initial portal window," Norlander wrote.

"Mitchell, who finished his senior year at Mizzou in the spring, did not enter the portal then because there was no expectation he would have the opportunity to transfer. He entered the portal last Friday with a do-not-contact tag and committed to UK less than 24 hours later," Norlander continued. "From the sounds of it, the SEC is readying to treat Mitchell's transfer in a secondary/delayed window as falling under the terms of its previously agreed upon bylaw. Violation of this rule would lead to the same punishments as the SEC agreed on earlier Wednesday."

If the rule is in fact violated, the SEC will enforce the following punishments, the same ones used for teams violating the policy set forth on Wednesday:

Following meetings with the Presidents, Chancellors, and Athletics Directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: pic.twitter.com/LohWnb7G1J — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 25, 2026

Kentucky will obviously fight for Mitchell's eligibility, likely using the argument that Mitchell could not transfer in the initial window because he was technically out of eligibility at the time, with no choice but to play in the summer league before the opportunity of a fifth year presented itself. But, we'll see how that holds up with the SEC because it seems like they're not cutting any slack with this intraconference rule. If the conference declines Mitchell's move from Missouri to Kentucky, he would technically be eligible to return to the Tigers or transfer out of the SEC.

Who knows what ultimately ends up happening at this point, but we're probably in for more twists and turns before a decision is final.

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