Mark Mitchell is eligible under the new SEC policy after more clarity emerges

On Tuesday evening, the SEC announced a new policy enforced that prohibits pro players returning to college basketball. With all of the 5-in-5 controversy that has lead to class of 2022 athletes filing lawsuits against the NCAA, the Southeastern Conference has taken a stand and provided some guidelines as to what is allowed and what's not.

Here is the new policy that the SEC enforced on Tuesday: "An SEC institution is not permitted to have an athlete on its roster who has: Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA Draft and did not appropriately withdraw. Signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G League, or WNBA (or affilate) roster. The commissioner is authorized to enforce this expectation with penalties against member institutions."

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That led to some grey areas as to what the SEC classifies as a pro contract. Mitchell never signed a contract with an NBA team and only played in the Summer League. Fans then were asking the question we all were wondering: Will the SEC penalize summer league players who never signed a contract? Well, on Wednesday some clarity came as an SEC spokesperson talked with the Lexington Herald-Leader and confirmed that under the new policy, a guy like Mark Mitchell would in fact be eligible.

"A player who played in the 2026 NBA Summer League still could be eligible to play in the SEC during the 2026-27 season if (1) he did not enter the 2026 NBA Draft as an early entrant (and instead was automatically eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft based on NCAA rules in effect at that time) and (2) he never signed any type of NBA contract, including an Exhibit 10 or Two-Way contract," the spokesperson said.

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It turns out that Mitchell not signing an Exhibit 10 contract with an NBA team is what will keep him eligible to play college basketball for a fifth-season. It was a hard road for Mitchell to become eligible, as he had to fight against the NCAA along with 12 other plaintiffs in a Louisville courtroom and then fans had to second-guess his eligibility after the SEC released their new policy. Mitchell had a great case and now we know for sure that players who did not sign an E-10 won't be harmed bt the new ruling.

Mitchell is a difference-maker of add for the Wildcats and puts Kentucky into the top 10 as potential National Championship contenders. BBN can take a breath!

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