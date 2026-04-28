The big saga this offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats has been at the power forward position. Kentucky has missed on two targets at the power forward position, with the most frustrating being when Donnie Freeman chose UConn over Kentucky. The Kentucky staff felt they were in a good spot with Freeman, but he picked the Huskies over the Wildcats.

Kentucky first went back to the drawing board by landing Ousmane N'Diaye a 6'11 Senegalese power forward but now the Wildcats have added another power forward to the roster. Former JMU forward Justin McBride has picked the Wildcats.

Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) and forward Amani Lyles (0) work to block James Madison Dukes forward Justin McBride (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena, Nov. 3, 2025, in Akron, Ohio | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season for the Dukes, McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1,5 assists while shooting 49.4% from the field and 40% from three. McBride was very efficient as a shooter from three and the field, which will make him a really good fit for Coach Pope in Lexington.

Offensively, McBride could be a star in the SEC, but I do have some questions about how he will fit in the SEC as a defender. McBride is 6’7, and it isn’t easy to play the four at a high level in the SEC at this height. McBride had a negative defensive rating in the Sun Belt, so this will be a concern at Kentucky, but his offensive game is undeniable.

The role that McBride needs to play for this team is the backup four. Hopefully N'Diaye can start for Kentucky and McBride will come off the bench. There is a world where McBride could start over N'Diaye thanks to his experience in college basketball, but N'Diaye has way more upside.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Kentucky has really needed some frontcourt additions via the portal, so it is great that McBride is officially a Wildcat pairing up with N'Diaye. Kentucky needs a four who can shoot the ball for the Pope system to work at a high level, and we have that as McBride has officially picked the Wildcats.

Kentucky missed on Freeman, and there was a lot of concern, but the one-two punch of N'Diaye and McBride will be very good for the Wildcats next season. Both of these guys are capable of making the three-ball, and this was an issue for Kentucky's power forward's last season. The competition for the starting power forward spot will be very interesting, and a case can be made for both players. McBride was a very good pickup for Pope and the Wildcats.