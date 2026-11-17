Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have not had a good start to the 2026-27 season with an ugly loss to Kansas at the Champions Classic and a near loss to Northern Arizona in Rupp Arena. This start to the season has led to a lot of frustration among Big Blue Nation, but worse than this, it has led to a big-time drop in Bracketology.

Let's take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats were in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology update on November 17th.

Kentucky Basketball November 17th Bracketology Update

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks to his bench during the second half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pope's Wildcats were listed as an eight seed in this Bracketology update from Lunardi, and they would be facing the nine-seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

If the Wildcats were an eight-seed in the NCAA Tournament, it would lead Big Blue Nation to feel that this season didn't go all that well. If that is the case, it is hard to see Pope being the head coach at Kentucky next season. He desperately needs to get things going this season, and the way to do that would be to beat Indiana on Friday.

A good chunk of Big Blue Nation has already lost faith in Coach Pope, so if things don't turn around soon, it is not going to end well for this team. I do feel that this team does still have some upside and they could get better as the season goes, but I don't feel that they will be good enough to live up to Kentucky standards.

It feels like for Coach Pope to have a shot to stick around in Lexington for another season, he has to at least make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. As an eight seed, this would be very hard for his team to do.

It is clear that this team is still working things out, and they have a shot to get better, but not good enough to beat a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. BBN knows this team has a shot to improve over the season, but the fans also feel that if this happens, this team still won't be able to compete with the big dogs. That is why a lot of the fan base doesn't have a lot of hope in this team. Coach Pope needs to turn things around and fast if he wants to stick around in Lexington.

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