Mark Pope believes Otega Oweh has 'so much more to his ceiling'
When Otega Oweh announced in May that he will be returning to Kentucky, many immediately felt that the senior will be a top preseason candidate for SEC Player of the Year. Oweh could take even more of a jump next season after an impressive first season under Mark Pope caught many NBA scouts' eyes.
Heading into year two, Oweh is looking to gather the feedback he received from scouts at the NBA Draft Combine. The 6-4 guard was really impressive last season at attacking the rim, as he was one of the few bright spots of athelticism for the Wildcats last season, which the team lacked. Pope checked that box as well as defense this off-season through the transfer portal.
Now it turns out that Oweh isn't just improving even more on the offensive end, but on the defensive end too. Pope talked about his progression through Kentucky's eight weeks of summer practices. Safe to say Oweh is due for yet another jump.
"He's got so much more to his ceiling," Pope said about Oweh on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast. "In the summer, we try to keep it to a cadence where it's like super constructive and we kind of dial the competition back a little bit to focus on skill and understanding and IQ. This group was impossible to hold back and Otega Oweh, coming in the summer after he had gone through the entire NBA Draft process, after he had a historic season as a player at Kentucky, which is hard to do. With no break, he comes in here and he did things defensively this summer that I would walk off the floor and be like, 'I don't even understand what I'm seeing on the court.' It's a realy credit to him. So, he's grown as a defensive player. I think he's got a chance to be the top defensive player in the country, the most versatile. He's spending a ton of time growing his decision-making as a playmaker. I think he actually has a chance to become an elite-level playmaker."
Oweh, who had a double-digit scoring streak of 26-straight games last season, is now looking to grow his game even more and become versatile. Hearing Pope praising Oweh's defensive improvement that much should have Kentucky fans very excited.
A big jump could be in store for the reigning All-SEC guard, who could even end up playing himself into becoming an All-American.