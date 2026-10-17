Mark Pope discusses Kentucky's potential on defense

It wasn't a full 40 minutes of pretty basketball on the offensive end for Kentucky. The Wildcats ended the game with 19 turnovers and were just 3-11 from three in the first half to get things started. They cleaned things up in the second half, but there was one area that was a strength of theirs the entire night and that was defense.

Earlier this week at SEC Media Days, Mark Pope reiterated that his team will rely on their length on defense. "On the defensive side, we'll again count on our length and our connectedness and our IQ as a team. I think we have a chance to be a great team on defense," Pope said. That was on display against Little Rock on Friday in a massive way. Kentucky held Little Rock to just 49 points on 2-20 shooting from three, including forcing 15 turnovers and coming away with nine steals and eight blocks. Mark Pope discussed his team's defensive performance and their potential there following Friday's win.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Franck Kepnang (11) and forward Justin McBride (21) celebrate from the bench during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Overall, I was really pleased with our defensive effort," Pope said. "You hold a team to 49 points with 19 turnovers, giving them 12 points off turnovers, that's an exceptional night. I thought we were really connected for most of the night. ...I think we're barely touching the surface," Pope continued about Kentucky's length on defense. "The star of our defensive impact metric, which is a combination of deflections, blocks, steals, and charges, Braydon Hawthorne was at an 11 today. He was a double figure DIM guy, which he has a chance to be a difference maker. Like, we were 32 deflections on the night. Those numbers, our length numbers, had a real impact on the game. ...For our guys to have enough impact on the game to help them on their way to a 2-20 shooting night from three is also parts of our length. It's a great sign for us."

As for the offensive end, Kentucky had some struggles with execution. Mark Pope is here to tell you he's not overly concerned about the issues he saw on that end of the floor in Kentucky's first exhibition of the season, in particular with the 19 turnovers from his team.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts from the bench during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You can almost predict it in this first night," Pope said of Kentucky's offensive struggles. "If you think about our roster, we're so young, which is why I'm so excited about us growing. We're eager, eager to grow. With this group as much as any group I've had, I was just excited to get them under the lights. ...We were a turnover machine and then we went for a nine-minute run with one turnover. That's where we're gonna live. I'm not overly concerned about it. We've been good at it. Our guys have been working on it. I think that was more a product of this first time under the lights and feeling a little bit different, but our guys have been really solid protecting the ball."

Once Kentucky cleans things up offensively like almost everyone expects, they can get to a completely new level if the defense becomes legit. We certainly saw glimpses of that being the case on Friday.

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