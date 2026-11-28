Mark Pope took the Kentucky job in hopes to take over his alma matter and return it to its glory days. In year one, Pope tallied a number of top 25 wins, but those combined with a number of losses and games where Kentucky found themselves down double-digit deficits. They took a loss in the Sweet 16, but it was a year of fun basketball. He wanted to build on that, but the fact is, it's been the opposite.

In year one, Pope was all about collecting data. He said it himself a number of times, specifically collecting that data at halftime in hopes to correct their issues in the second half. Fast-forward to year three, and Mark Pope has followed an embarrassing year where his team went 22-14 on the year and ended with a second-round blowout loss to Iowa State with a 4-3 start that has included two blowout losses and a season where his team has yet to put together a full game of quality basketball.

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks at his notes during the first half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-year head coach is now 29-28 against power-four teams in his tenure, with a number of those being games where Kentucky faced double-digit deficits. In addition, Pope is 13-17 against top 25 teams at Kentucky, with eight of those wins coming in year one. The average margin of defeat in those losses is 15 points. Mark Pope entered the season considered by many as being on the hot seat. Now, his seat is scorching hot, and it's a spot that no Kentucky fan wanted Pope to be in when he took over given his history with the school.

Kentucky has regressed big time since Pope's first season. It was supposed to be a steppingstone year that the head coach could build on. But, an injury-plagued year with a team that, quite frankly, didn't have the chemistry or fit Pope's system. It gets overlooked, but we've seen plenty of game-saving shots in the Mark Pope era. Otega Oweh had two against Oklahoma in the same season and saved Kentucky in the first round last season against Santa Clara. This season? Alex Wilkins had to save his team, and Pope, against UCF in the preseason, before doing it again when they survived Northern Arizona two weeks ago.

Nov 27, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Wichita State Shockers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been nothing but scrapping by for a while now, and the product on the floor has not been what anyone expected. After everything that has happened over the last three seasons, it begs the question of how much longer can this drag on? We continue to hear how much this team needs to make progress. We've been hearing it for weeks and yet, we haven't seen it. At least consistently. But that's the problem. Kentucky has shown glimpses, at times, of a quality team. But their lack of consistency with execution continues to cost them on both sides of the ball, and it has bit them badly so far this season.

Now, it's a tough road ahead with games at Virginia, North Carolina in New York, and Louisville in Rupp Arena, games in which Kentucky is expected to lose with how little trust fans and others have in this team right now. But at this point, it's much more about the coach continuing to disappoint than it is his team, because this isn't just a this year problem. It's a recurring issue with a lot of really bad trends and it's just not close to the Kentucky standard. The number of losses have added up over the last three seasons in a very concerning way.

Granted, there is a lot of season left, but through seven games, Kentucky has shown no signs of progression and even when they have, they have regressed right back. Mark Pope has, honestly, had his job saved thanks to game-winners, but they just took a loss to Wichita State after two blowout losses and a near historic upset on their home floor. There is no hope that this can be turned around, and I'm not sure Pope can come back from this big hole.

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