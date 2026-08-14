Mark Pope discusses the difference between his team on offense and defense

Mark Pope and his staff assembled a roster full of potential, especially so after landing Milan Momcilovic late, which turned out to be a major one. He took Kentucky from outside the top 25 to a top 20 team capable of making serious noise in the post-season, thanks to statistically being the nation's best shooter this past season.

But it's not only his addition that gives Kentucky serious offensive firepower. In the backcourt, you've got real shot creators in Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins. Combine that with Momilovic, the sharp-shooting Kam Williams, the versatile Ousmane N'Diaye and Malachi Moreno, who is growing as a playmaker at the five, offensive options are endless. What about the defense? It's a questionable area for the Wildcats heading into next season and Mark Pope was open about it in a recent interview with The Field of 68.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman shared a quote during the interview that Pope told him back in July at Peach Jam. "I think this was the exact quote: Man, we can’t really guard anybody right now, but nobody’s going to be able to guard us." That quote should have fans excited about the offense. Pope started off by sharing his thoughts on the good stuff.

"I think we have a chance to be really good," Pope said of Kentucky's offense. "A lot of it is going to depend on our diligence in being great decision makers. But we have some length, we can really shoot it. I mean, my goodness, we can really shoot it. This is summer. We can be hard to guard at times. I’m telling you, our whole world is going to revolve around how consistently we can be great decision-makers and do the things we do. If we do that well, we’ll be really tough to guard. We’ll be scary. We’ll be a little scary offensively."

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the defense, Pope wasn't as open and honest as he was in his private conversation with Goodman in July, but he acknowledge the growth that the team has made on that end throughout the summer.

"On the defense end, I think we made huge strides this summer, like huge strides," Pope told The Field of 68. "And Coach Fox is feeling immense pressure to kind of bring us around there, which is good. I want him to feel more pressure than anybody else in that program. He’s one of the best in the business, man. He’s really good, so he’s approaching this in the way he does, in a really, really intentional, directed way. So I think we have a chance.”

Fans have been really excited about the offense. If the defense can hold its own and then some, it really is going to be a scary squad in Lexington.

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