It hasn't been the best start to the 2026-27 season for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, but there is a chance for things to turn around this evening. The Wildcats have made the trip to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a marquee non-conference game tonight.

One of the big concerns so far this season for Pope and the Wildcats has been the lack of good looks for Milan Momcilovic. The Iowa State transfer is the best shooter in college basketball, and the plan for Momcilovic was to see him shoot ten threes a game, according to Coach Pope.

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky lost to Kansas in the Champions Classic, and in this game Momciloivc only shot the three-pointer three times, and he only made one. Kentucky is not going to win a lot of games, especially against elite teams, if their sharpshooter is 1-for-3 from deep. Big Blue Nation has been begging for Coach Pope to find a way to get Momciloivc some better looks from deep.

Today Coach Pope joined Jon Rothstein, and one of the questions Rothstein asked Coach Pope was about getting more looks for the Iowa State transfer.

Here is what Coach Pope told Rothstein when asked about Momcilovic's shooting: "Milan is having such an impact on his game, and it's not only shots. That's one of the great things about how he is growing. He's had an impact on the glass. He's actually been one of our most solid DPA guys on the defensive end. He's bringing some leadership to us that's clear everywhere he steps on the floor; he has so much gravity. On top of that, if we could get him more shots, I'd like to do that also."

This quote from Coach Pope seemed like he was avoiding the question. It's great that Momcilovic is getting involved in other ways, but he is here to shoot the three-ball, and this staff needs to find a way to get him open in big games. Indiana is a good team that just beat Arkansas, so the Wildcats will need Momcilovic to have a good night if Kentucky is going to win this evening.

Momcilovic also needs to do more work himself to get open. The last sharpshooter under Pope, Koby Brea, was able to create his own shot with shot fakes and dribble moves. Kentucky needs to get Momciloivc open because when he's open, he doesn't often miss.

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