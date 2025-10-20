Mark Pope gave a positive update on Jaland Lowe's scary shoulder injury
The Blue-White Game was on Friday and Kentucky got a massive scare as point guard Jaland Lowe went down with a shoulder injury. It sounds like his shoulder popped out but they got it set back into place.
Now multiple different reports have come out about the health of Lowe and when he can be expected back on the floor. Some believe this is an injury that will have Lowe week to week.
Coach Pope gave an update to the Lowe injury today and it sounds quite positive only 48 hours past the injury.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about Lowe's shoulder, "Jaland's doing great. He has improved so much over the last 48 hours it's really really positive. We will kind of proceed with caution, but he is an ultimate competitor and he's doing great. He going to be in really good shape. Well see I'll have to be super courageous to throw him on the court here soon, but we will kind of see how it plays out. We've been really pleased with his progress over the last 48 hours."
Based on what Coach Pope had to say it sounds like this injury is more week to week than it is month to month. He is definitely going to be patient with his starting point guard as there is absolutely no reason to rush him back to action.
Kentucky fans are hoping that the matchup with Louisville will be the date Lowe is back on the floor as the Wildcats will need him against the elite backcourt of the Cardinals.
While Big Blue Nation would love to see their star point guard on the floor for this matchup with their rival Louisville it is more important to make sure Lowe is good to go for the rest of the season.
This update from Coach Pope shows that it isn't any kind of long-term injury for Lowe which is great for Big Blue Nation knowing fans were holding their breathe while he was on the floor injured.
Before leaving with the injury in the Blue-White Game Lowe made some impressive plays as he looks to be a star for this basketball team this season.
It will be interesting to see what Kentucky does at point guard with Lowe out against Purdue, but fans have to assume it will involve Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler. The Purdue scrimmage will give these two some time to adjust to playing the one.