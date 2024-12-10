Mark Pope gives an update on Kentucky PG Lamont Butler
Kentucky got a signature win over then-No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday night after losing to Clemson earlier in the week. The Wildcats did that without their starting point guard, Lamont Butler, who suffered an injury during the game at Clemson that was nagging him throughout the second half.
With Colgate on Wednesday and a huge rivalry matchup against Louisville on Saturday, Kentucky will need Butler back sooner rather than later, and it looks like it may be soon. It's clear from Kentucky's offensive performance all around on Tuesday and the first half against Gonzaga that Butler is a huge part of what makes them run smoothly as a team.
Mark Pope shared a positive update on Butler's status during his weekly call-in radio show on Monday night. Butler seems to be making good progress.
"It's day to day right now. ...I'm hoping to see him on the court some (Tuesday) to see how he is. We'll see how that goes. He got some work done today away from the team, was at practice. His voice was there but wasn't doing anything active with us. So, we're gonna see how he responds tomorrow morning, see how he feels. But, we're really feeling sooner rather than later. It's a matter of days. I would like those days to include a game on Wednesday. We'll see how that goes."- Pope on Butler's injury timeline.
Butler has definitely been a key part of this Kentucky team as the one who initiates different things. He impacts the stats in each and every way, and they'll need him back soon with a big stretch of games coming.