Mark Pope gives an update on Kerr Kriisa's progress from his injury
Kentucky basketball is getting set to take on #11 Texas A&M Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena, and will once again be without backup guard Kerr Kriisa, who has been sidelined since Dec. 7 against Gonzaga, when he suffered an ankle injury. The Wildcats have missed his energy, but the fiery guard is continuing to work his way back into game shape.
On Monday night, Mark Pope gave an update on Kriisa's progress, but he doesn't seem to have a timetable for a return just yet. The good news is, Kriisa is almost out of the boot completely, with rehab beginning in the next couple of weeks.
"Kerr (Kriisa) is out of the boot for at least little segments of the day, which he's excited about. It's not full-time, and so, he'll begin some rehab here in the next couple of weeks. Then, it's just a matter of just seeing how fast and cleanly he can progress. We still don't really have a timeframe, but we're making progress on that part."- Pope on Kriisa's progress from injury.
Kriisa may be sidelined with an injury, going on just over a month now, but that isn't stopping him from being a great teammate. Pope says he has been very vocal on the bench, and even as a leader.
"Kerr has been incredibly vocal on our team, which we love so much. He has taken on a great role for us, and one of the things he is doing is he's organizing and assigning out pregame speeches. He was one of the key people in convincing Amari Williams to give the pregame speech before the Mississippi State game, and it was one of the greatest pregame speeches I've ever been a part of."- Pope on Kriisa being a great teammate.
The team is certainly missing Kriisa's energy and play on the court, but he is giving them his all off the court, taking on a great role of leadership and camaraderie. The Wildcats will need that encouragement and energy when they take on a very physical Texas A&M team on Tuesday.