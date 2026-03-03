What would Jayden Quaintance's return mean for Kentucky's NCAA Tournament run?

Injuries have killed this Kentucky team all season long, but there is a chance some reinforcements could be coming back for a postseason run. Some good news was released by Jack Pilgrim earlier this week as he said that Jayden Quaintance is making some progress with his knee, and he is doing everything in his power to try to get back on the floor. Quaintance still has a long way to go in order to get 100% to play, but there is a chance which has Big Blue Nation excited.

Most fans felt there was absolutely no chance he would be able to get back on the floor, but it looks like that window has reopened. Let’s discuss what a return to the floor for JQ would mean for Kentucky’s chances of making a deep run in the tournament.

What would Jayden Quaintance’s return mean for Kentucky?

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Since we found out there is a chance Quaintance could return to the court this season, it has sparked a big conversation among Big Blue Nation. Fans are wondering how adding him back to the lineup will affect this team that is playing well at the most important time of the season.

What would likely happen if Quaintance were to get back on the floor, he would take over Brandon Garrison’s minutes and come off of the bench to relieve Malachi Moreno. Over the last few games, Moreno is starting to play more physically and knowing that Quaintance will likely still have a ton of rust, it’s hard to see him taking over as the starter.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Quaintance won’t be able to get all of the rust off during this short time that he will have in the Kentucky uniform, but he will be a much better option for the Wildcats off the bench at the five if he can get healthy. The flashes Big Blue Nation saw when the Wildcats beat St. John’s are just scratching the surface of the type of player Quaintance can be. This goes to show why getting him back on the floor for the postseason, even if it is just for ten minutes a game, would be a big boost for Pope’s team.

It is no certainty that Quaintance will be able to get back on the floor, and at this point, I still lean on the side that it won’t happen, but it is exciting that there is at least a chance. If Quaintance is able to get back on the floor, it does raise the ceiling in the NCAA Tournament for the Wildcats.