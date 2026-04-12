Mark Pope and Kentucky are trending for a top ten player in the transfer portal

Point guard was always going to be a priority for the Kentucky Wildcats in the transfer portal, but once Jaland Lowe jumped into the portal, it quickly became the top priority. Since the portal opened on Monday, the Wildcats have been involved with many point guards, but one name got Kentucky fans the most excited, and that name is Rob Wright III.

The BYU point guard hit the portal and right now is ranked as the fourth-best player in the portal according to 247Sports. This season for the Cougars, Wright III averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41% from three.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) rebounds during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The other part about Wright III that Big Blue Nation will love to see is that he played in 35 games in both of his last two seasons, so he stays on the floor. This is very important, knowing how bad injuries have hurt Kentucky during the Pope tenure. While only standing 6’1, Wright III is also a solid defender, which is great as he is elite on offense but can hold his own on the other end of the floor.

Many reports have come out that Wright III will be in Lexington for a visit on Monday, and Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 believes the Wildcats are currently leading for the elite point guard. When it comes to portal recruiting, when a player is on campus, you don’t want them to walk away without committing, and that is what the Kentucky staff needs to do with Wright III.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) drives to the basket around West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Goodman believes this race will come down to Kentucky or a return to BYU for Wright III unless another school decides to get involved soon. I believe that adding Mo Williams to this staff was an elite choice by Coach Pope. Williams is an NBA Champion and All-Star who played the point guard position, so players like Wright III will want to play for him.

Coach Pope has Kentucky in a prime position to land arguably the best point guard in the transfer portal, and the best part is that he has two years of eligibility left. If Pope and the staff are able to get this done, it will have the future at point guard looking very bright. Coach Pope needs to make sure that when Wright III gets on campus tomorrow, he doesn’t let him walk away without being a Kentucky Wildcat. Tomorrow will be the biggest day of Pope’s tenure in Lexington.