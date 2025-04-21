Mark Pope has found a new transfer portal target who won the NCAA Tournament
Mark Pope is still looking for one more guard in the transfer portal to come in and be a knockdown shooter for his 2025-26 roster, and the staff has found another target.
The target is National Champion with the Florida Gators Denzel Aberdeen, who came off the bench this season. In 19.7 points per game, Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35% from three.
A video surfaced during the NCAA Tournament, and Florida players were asked who the most underrated player on the team was, and almost all of the answers were Aberdeen.
When watching the 6'5 Aberdeen play this season for the Gators, it was clear that in an expanded role, he would be an exceptional player. Aberdeen was behind the best backcourt in college basketball, so Aberdeen played under 20 minutes per game, but he would have been a starter at 90% of Power Four schools.
If Kentucky is able to land Aberdeen and give him a larger role, he would be a double-figure scorer without question. Kentucky, according to multiple reports, is in hot pursuit of Aberdeen. Hopefully, they will be able to get him in Lexington for a visit.
Aberdeen was one of the under-the-radar stars of college basketball last season, but in an expanded role in Pope's system, he will be one of the best players in the SEC if he chooses Kentucky.
With the roster close to being finalized, Aberdeen is a name for Kentucky fans to pay attention to.