Mark Pope has high expectations for Mason Williams

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a 69-49 win over Little Rock in their first exhibition game of the season on Friday. In it, there was a lot of good defensively, but a lot of areas to grow on offense, but still a game that featured some impressive moments on that end of the floor. One of the standouts was Mason Williams.

Williams put up 10 points on an efficient 4-5 shooting and a three, as well as three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes on the court. While that might look like a solid outing to fans for a freshman point guard who is going to play in a backup role this season, Mark Pope said after the game that he was a little frustrated with how the 6-3 guard played. Why? He's got very high expectations for him.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) goes to the basket during the second half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"“I got really frustrated with Mason today. He’s probably our most steady guard, and I was just frustrated out of my mind," Pope said of Williams. "That’s the beauty of a freshman point guard. He’s got a really high ceiling, and we actually need him. He’s got to come now, and he’s capable. And I’m really challenging him. I’m coaching him really hard right now because I have big expectations for him. If we are going to be really good, he’s got to be really good and he’s showing a lot of signs of that and he’s got mature fast."

As for Williams himself, he noted how he had a good game, but as for the Kentucky standard, it was not. "I think I played good. For the Kentucky standard, I don't think I met it," he said after his 10-point outing against Little Rock.



The number one thing everyone brings up when talking about Mason Williams is his work ethic. A few weeks ago at UK Media Day, Williams spoke about his mindset.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Little Rock Trojans guard Jalen Lyn (1) defends against Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

""I want to win," Williams said when asked what fans should expect from him this season. "I want to win so much because I want to achieve greatness. People say to achieve greatness, you have to win, and I want to win. Like, no matter what, I want to win. No matter what position I have on this team, it's winning is what I want to do. I work really hard and I want to win."

Fans are already seeing some glimpses of what Williams can become at Kentucky. Us at Kentucky Wildcats On SI even noted him as a standout from Pro Day as someone who will quietly earn more minutes. For a freshman, he's far ahead in terms of his NBA-ready body and IQ. Mark Pope is hard on him because he knows what he is capable of and that was clear on Friday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.