Kentucky target five-star center Lewis Uvwo has chosen Providence over the Wildcats

One player Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats were targeting in the 2027 class was seven-foot center Lewis Uvwo. The seven-footer is ranked as the #7 player in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Uvwo is a defensive superstar, and Pope really wanted him to be a Kentucky Wildcat.

Uvwo just a few weeks ago was in Lexington for a visit and after this visit came to an end Big Blue Nation felt pretty good about where things stood with the five-star center. Well, it's all for not with this elite recruit, as Uvwo has just committed to play for Bryan Hodgson and the Providence Friars. This was a big get for the Friars first year head coach.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Lewis Uvwo has committed to Providence, he announced. ⁰

The 6-foot-11 senior is the No. 1-ranked center in the 2027 class and a top-10 overall prospect.https://t.co/qSyFxYlW5L pic.twitter.com/uML5RYnjrL — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 28, 2026

Big Blue Nation was really excited about the thought of adding Uvwo, but I want to try to calm those down who are very frustrated about not landing him. Some are going to hear what I am about to say and say well BBN is coping but it's truly not the case. Uvwo is a soon to be star but so is Sherif Millogo.

For those who don't know who Millogo is, he happens to be a 7'5 center who can shoot, pass, and handle the basketball. On top of this, he is a physical player down low who can score around the rim and block shots. As things were heating up between Uvwo and Providence, so were things with Millogo and Kentucky.

New 2027 Arkansas offer Cherif Millogo @Cherif_mlg (7-5 C) dunking on 2027 Nat'l Top 5 / 5⭐️ Lewis Uvwo this wknd during Border League in Las Vegas ... pic.twitter.com/VY0r9HlhL8 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 5, 2026

Joe Tipton of On3 logged a crystal ball for the Wildcats to land Millogo, who I think has some of the best upside in the 2027 class. Now Coach Pope and the staff still need to get things done and land the 7'5 center, but if they are able to get it done with Millogo, the Wildcats will have made out well at the five in this class.

This week some more players will be committing, and Kentucky will have a hat on the table. I don't believe that any of those players are going to pick the Wildcats, and this is okay. It is all part of the plan for Coach Pope. I know fans have been frustrated with Pope's recruiting, but I have a feeling that things are going to work out really well in this 2027 class. Missing on an elite recruit to Providence isn't great but a lot of elite talent is still on the board. Be patient, Big Blue Nation; it will work out!

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