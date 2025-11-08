Mark Pope has noticed Malachi Moreno's impressive progress as a freshman
Kentucky has had a breakout player off the bench in the frontcourt already with just four games to show for it. Malachi Moreno, who is a Georgetown, KY native, came into this season expecting to play in a limited role off the bench given his freshman status and him being tabbed as a "raw" prospect, and someone who will take time to find his footing in college. Well, so far, he's way ahead of schedule, and has been standing out in the frontcourt already.
Mark Pope raved about Moreno after stepping up in Kentucky's exhibition against Purdue two weeks ago, saying, "He's got a lot of work to do and got so much growth ahead of him but he's got a chance to have massive impact on this game." Fast-forward two weeks later, and Moreno continues to make an impact for the Wildcats off the bench. He finished with his first career double-double on Friday with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 3 assists in 21 minutes off the bench. Pope sure has recognized the progress he is already making.
"I was really proud of him today. As a freshman, just in his second game, there's so much going on, like, there's so much of life, also, there's just all the things. And, you know, like all of our guys, he's dealing with 1000 different distractions, but he was able to come on the floor tonight and really focus. And I think he's got a physicality that might be surprising. Actually, I think when you look at him, I think you expect he's gonna feel a certain way when you actually make contact with him. But, he's, I think he's way stronger. I think he's doing unbelievable job rebounding his area. I think he's, he's determined. He's usually one of our best percentage hit, get and wedge guys. It's his consistent effort. I think that's really, really functional for him on the glass. And he's been our best rebounder on both sides of the ball pretty consistently from the very get go."
Moreno will look to build on his impressive start to his college career, and with his rebounding ability, he's been a key piece to Kentucky's frontcourt so far this season. It will be interesting to see his impact in the Louisville game backing up Brandon Garrison, because it will be very chippy, and Garrison has gotten chippy before against the Cards. Tuesday will be a big one.