Mark Pope is not done adding players to the 2025-26 roster
Kentucky is looking to round out its 2025-26 roster very soon. The Wildcats have twelve pieces on the roster right now, and Mark Pope is looking for a couple more reserve pieces to finish off the roster.
He talked in-depth about how the staff is working to close out the roster in an interview with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, saying he is 'scouring the planet' trying to find redshirt or reserve-type players to fill the very last spots.
"So, I have twelve guys right now. ...We're actually gonna try and round out this roster. I'm actually scouring the planet right now for guys that would fit in as maybe a redshirt guy that would kill it in practice, or maybe a last year if you're a career guy that wants to come here and put on this one-of-one jersey and be a part of this. So we need to add a couple more pieces, but right now, we have our roster that's gonna own the minutes on this floor and we have all the pieces."- Pope on the roster.
Kentucky has twelve pieces that includes incoming transfers Jaland Lowe, Kam Williams, Denzel Aberdeen, Mo Dioubate, Andrija Jelavic and Jayden Quaintance. Those pieces answer exactly what Kentucky wanted to improve on, which is defense and athleticism, with big men that not only are great defenders but can also facilitate on the offensive end. The Wildcats are also welcoming incoming freshmen Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno along with returnees Trent Noah, Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler and are expecting a return from star guard Otega Oweh, who is testing the NBA draft process with no signs, as of now, of staying in the draft.
It should be very exciting and encouraging to hear from Pope that Kentucky's core roster for next season is complete. The staff is just looking for a couple of finishing touches now to a roster that should end up being top 10 in many preseason rankings. Check out Pope's full interview with Rothstein below.