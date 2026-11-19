A big game is coming up for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night as they are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in what will be a must-win game. Kentucky has already lost one marquee game so far this season, as they dropped one against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic.

In this game, the Wildcats didn't look like they even deserved to be on the floor with the Jayhawks, and now Pope's team will have another tough test against the Indiana Hoosiers, who just took down John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kentucky will be going against an Indiana team that is very balanced and can beat a team in many ways. They have an elite front court that just dominated Arkansas, but the Hoosier guards are the ones who got hot late in the game to get the win. This is a scary matchup for Pope and the Wildcats, as Indiana can win games in different ways.

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) during the first half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KenPom just predicted the Hoosiers to win this game over Pope and the Wildcats. KenPom predicted the final score to be 80-79, so the analytics website believes this is going to be a very good game in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Wildcats have not played well in Lucas Oil Stadium, as there have been multiple painful losses in the NCAA Tournament in this building.

The big key in this game for the Wildcats will be Malachi Moreno playing well. The Hoosiers have a very scary big man named Samet Yigitoglu who just scored 17 points to go with 10 rebounds in the win over Arkansas this week. The 7'2 270-pound big man is a very good player, and Moreno needs to do a good job of containing him, or this could be a rough night for the Wildcats.

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Samet Yigitoglu (21) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Cooper Bowser (21) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's guards really need to have a good night, and the player that BBN really wants to see go off is Alex Wilkins. He made the clutch three that helped Kentucky take down Northern Arizona, but he needs to be better for the Wildcats. Wilkins having a good night would be huge for Coach Pope.

If Coach Pope wants this fan base bought in for the rest of this season, the Wildcats have to win this game. This game is going to be very important for the future of the Pope era in Lexington. Lucas Oil Stadium should be jam-packed for this important game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.