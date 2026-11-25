Kentucky basketball has had a rough start to the season. They have suffered losses of 20 and 14 points and nearly were upset against Northern Arizona nearly two weeks ago. Through all of the struggles, the product on the floor has mainly looked ugly, but through all of that ugliness, there have been glimpses of good basketball.

Mark Pope discussed his team's progression on both offense and defense, saying that they are trying to turn those segments of good basketball into more than just glimpses. "We talk about this a lot. Like right now as a team, where we are is we're visiting good basketball. We're trying to build a home there. We have moved in. We're far from completing construction, but we're in the process. So what you do is you see these segments of the games where our guys can see what we could eventually be like, and we're trying to get there as fast as we can." Pope then detailed some improvements already and what else needs improvement.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope cheers on his team as the Wildcats take on Grambling during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First, on the offensive end, his team showed some real promise that they are learning how to incorporate Milan Momcilovic in the offense, running different sets for him and really working to get him shots. Even though that dipped in the second-half, they still showed that potential. Pope likes the progress there.

"We've talked about the three-pronged approach to him becoming a more prominent feature of our offense on the offensive side, and and you could see some of the offensive scheming have an impact. You could see his force, his personal was force, having some impact. And then what was really fun in that first half (vs Indiana) was when he was in the middle of the heater, you saw our guys going out of their way to find him the next shot, and we're just in the infant stages of developing his full presence on the offensive side. But it's good to see those three those three prongs all making progress."

Then, on defense, there is a lot to work on, including finishing possessions, rebounding, and fouling shooters.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) are seen during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have a real focus right now on how we're trying to approach the defense. We talked about this, and we keep diving deeper and deeper into us being able to finish possessions," Pope said. "The best defensive teams, for the most part, make offenses play longer than the possession. We are one of the most dysfunctional teams in that segment in terms of finishing out the possession, and so this week has been focused on that in a really, really heavy way. We're focused on three things right now. We're focused on finishing possessions by grabbing rebounds. We're in the 85th percentile in rebounding threes, which is respectable. We rebound only 75% of the missed twos that we force, which is in the bottom half of the country, and so we're focusing in a heavy, heavy way on short-shot smashes right now, so in that sense, it's been a bloodbath. That's key number one for us right now. Key number two for us is that we are in the in the bottom four in the country right now in terms of legally contesting three point shots. We fouled more three-point shooters than all but three teams in the entire country, and we talked about that after last game. That's been one area where we've had a terrible slippage in our discipline."

"We did a deep dive after Indiana and we've modified some defensive rotations a little bit," Pope continued on the defensive struggles. "We've increased some focus in some specific areas, like I talked about, contesting twos, and we're 207th in the country in terms of fouling two point shooters. We're 322nd in the country in a bad way in terms of fouling three point and two point shooters, and as you go through, things like that are exposed. Then you put a massive emphasis on fixing that. And the fix actually can be a lot more complicated than just the issue."

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope as the Cats beat Grambling during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Pope said, it really does all come down to finishing possessions on defense and Kentucky just is not doing that thanks to the multiple areas where they have been terrible in and that includes ball-screen defense, which Pope went on to say has also been a huge emphasis with their guards. The Wildcats are also one of the worst in the country at turning teams over, so that likely plays a big part in those struggles as well. For Pope, he's seeing visions of this team playing good basketball overall on both ends. He just wants to see it all put together and that's going to take a lot more progress and consistency.

"We talk about this a lot. Like right now as a team, where we are is we're visioning good basketball. We're trying to build a home there. We have moved in. We're far from completing construction, but we're in the process. So what you do is you see these segments of the games where our guys can see what we could eventually be like, and we're trying to get there as fast as we can," Pope said. "Our guys have been shooting the ball well. We're managing possessions really well. We're getting better and better and more and more comfortable on the offensive end. We need to make some huge strides on the defensive end and keep growing on both ends of the ball and we'll get close to the team that we imagine being."

Pope continues to talk about how much his team is willing to make progress. There is a lot of season left, but can they do it fast enough before it really is too late?

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