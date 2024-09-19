Wildcats Today

Mark Pope prioritizes players with winning DNA when building a roster

The Kentucky head coach has a roster full of winners.

University of Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach Mark Pope applauds as Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart introduces him to the thousands of fans in Rupp Arena for his press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
University of Kentucky's new men's basketball coach Mark Pope applauds as Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart introduces him to the thousands of fans in Rupp Arena for his press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
With just a month from the start of the college basketball season, it's beginning to turn to full-swing for teams across the country. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope sat down with Seth Davis on Bleacher Report to discuss how the Wildcats are looking as the season nears.

In that interview, Pope says the team is full of winners, something he prioritizes when building a roster.

"One of the nice things about us with recruiting is we're pushing the pro-style envelope pretty hard, and that actually filters out a lot of players. It gives you a very specific skillset that you're looking for. ...It's not even the best players, it's the guys that fit. We are blessed we got to start with winning DNA, and we got to get really, really hyperspecific about skillsets that fit how we're trying to attack the game."

Mark Pope on his recruiting approach

In fact, this team is full of players who are winners that have tons of experience in college basketball. Pope is bringing an entertaining style of basketball to Lexington. One of Kentucky's guards for this season really fits the mold of being a winner, and Pope singled out Lamont Butler, saying he's bringing a winning pedigree to Kentucky with all of the NCAA Tournament experience he has.

"You talk about a winner, winner, chicken dinner-built guy who is growing into like, he is so hungry to grow into a leader. His DNA is about winning. I'm really excited about what he's bringing to this team."

Mark Pope on Lamont Butler

Pope then talked about what the rest of the roster brings. He noted that Kentucky has some of the best defensive guards from the portal, all while also having some knock-down shooters that fit his offensive system. It certainly sounds like Big Blue Nation is going to love watching the Wildcats this season.

