Mark Pope provided an injury update on Jaland Lowe's shoulder
Kentucky fans were gasping when Jaland Lowe hit the floor after colliding with Otega Oweh. Lowe was down in pain after landing on his shoulder, but appeared to have popped his shoulder back in place. Fans were anxious to get some sort of clarity on Lowe's status after the game since he never returned to the floor, and Mark Pope was able to provide all that he could for now.
Pope confirmed that Lowe tweaked his shoulder during Friday's scrimmage, and will know more once he gets evaluated over the weekend.
"He tweaked his shoulder, so we'll see," Pope said after Friday's team scrimmage. "We'll know more tomorrow. We'll probably get some imaging tomorrow, kind of see how the response was. He's an incredibly tough young man."
There's no telling exactly what the timeline is for Lowe yet if he is forced to miss some time. What we can say with a lot of likelihood is that Lowe will not be playing in Kentucky's exhibition against Purdue next Friday, just out of caution if anything. After Lowe went down in the team scrimmage, it would be really shocking if Pope let Lowe play in any exhibition, no matter the opponent. Whether it's a few weeks, a month, or even longer, Lowe's absence will be felt by this Kentucky team for sure. He's such a valuable part of Kentucky's pace, the offensive flow, and just with his overall ability to find open teammates, and create shots by quickly getting downhill to the rim.
Also, Kentucky's depth at point guard isn't that deep. With Lowe's expected absence, however long that may be, the staff is met with having to slide a few guys who are capable of playing the point guard role, over to that position. Lowe is essentially Kentucky's only "true" point guard, and without him, Kentucky will have to make things work as smoothly as they can. As far as options go, Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler are likely the top choices to fill the void, but guys like Jasper Johnson and even Otega Oweh are also capable, but with Johnson, a lot would be asked for him to step into that type of role as a freshman this early.
All in all, Lowe's absence will be a killer for Kentucky. We don't know an official timeline, but one can only assume that it's going to be a few weeks at least. Kentucky's going to need him back as soon as possible, because they have some key early-season games awaiting them.