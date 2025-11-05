Mark Pope says his team's defensive mentality gives Kentucky a chance to be special
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are 1-0 after a 77-51 win over Nicholls. This was a game for Kentucky where the one consistent was the Wildcats' elite defense. From start to finish, the Wildcats looked good on the defensive end of the floor, which was refreshing as they struggled in this aspect of the game in the exhibition against Georgetown.
After the win over Nicholls, Kentucky's defense moved up one spot in KenPom to three overall, so the Wildcats have one of the best defenses in the nation.
After the win, Coach Pope was asked about how this team plays such elite defense, knowing everyone on this team loves the offensive side of the game.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say in response to this question: "It will give us a chance to be special. We can do it. We were treading water and barely staying engaged because of our defensive success. If we can ever get to a point to where we are like, if we can ever get to a point to where we like, we don’t even care if we score. We are getting a stop every single time down the floor, that would be actually a really fun team to coach. This team, I don’t know if we are built exactly that way, but we might be built close. We might be built close. It’s a pretty fun way to play. It could be great."
Obviously, the offense was a struggle for the Wildcats early in the game, but the elite defense was able to keep Pope's team ahead, so that when the shots started to fall, this team would build a large lead, and that is what happened against Nicholls.
This is going to be important for the Wildcats once games against elite competition come around. The Wildcats, like every team in the nation, are going to have a game here and there where the offense isn't great, and this team will rely on shut-down defense to keep them around.
While the offense was better for Kentucky in the second half of this game, there is still a long way to go, and once the Wildcats start shooting the ball well, Pope's squad will be quite scary.
Defense has not been a calling card for Pope's teams during his time as a head coach, but this season, he has one of the best defenses in all of college basketball.