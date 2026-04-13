Mark Pope shares his thoughts on Mo Williams joining the Kentucky coaching staff

There was a big shakeup to the staff as Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks are no longer on staff at Kentucky, so Coach Pope had to go and get a new assistant coach. The coach that Pope brought in is Mo Williams. For those who don’t know who he is, Williams played for years in the NBA, where he was an All-Star and won a championship alongside LeBron James when the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors.

Williams is an all-time point guard who has played at the highest level. This will help him be able to recruit, as players will love the fact that he has performed at the highest level. Williams was officially announced on social media as a member of the staff today, and Coach Mark Pope shared his thoughts on Williams and what he brings to the Kentucky coaching staff.

Dec 8, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Here is what Pope had to say about the addition of Williams, “Mo brings a level of toughness, experience, and authenticity that our players will immediately connect with. He’s been where they want to go, and he understands what it takes to get there. Beyond that, he’s a teacher of the game and a hard-nose competitor. I’m excited to have him and can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on our program.”

Williams will be joined in Lexington by his son Mason, who will play point guard for the Wildcats. Mason will likely be a depth piece for Kentucky this season, but could develop into a really good player, just like his father.

Dec 8, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

While Coach Williams hasn’t coached for a very long time, he was the head coach at Jackson State before coming over to Lexington, so his experience as a head coach will help Kentucky. As Coach Pope said, Williams should be a big help on the recruiting trail as he will be able to develop point guards and get them to the next level.

The two coaches who left were not knocking the ball out of the park on the recruiting trail, so Williams should be a big boost to the staff in this department. Coach Pope has already made a lot of smart moves this offseason, but adding Williams to the staff might be the best move so far. While the things Williams is doing might not always be seen, just know he will be helping this program a ton.