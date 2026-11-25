Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Wichita State Shockers in Rupp Arena, and this isn't an easy game. The Wildcats are actually behind the Shockers in KenPom right now. Kentucky is ranked 67th while the Shockers are ranked 62nd. The other concern in this game for Pope is that there is a good chance Kentucky will be without center Malachi Moreno.

In the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers last Friday, Moreno took a very hard hit, and he is currently in concussion protocol. Yesterday on the Mark Pope Show, the Wildcats' head coach gave an update on Moreno. Coach Pope said: "It kind of started after the game, and then especially really the next day started showing some symptoms, and so we put him in concussion protocol, and he's responded really, really well, and so we're hopeful that he'll be back sooner rather than later because he's playing so well."

Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) points scores with this hook shot over Grambling Tigers forward Isaiah Miranda (14). Moreno finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Cats cruised to an 88-59 victory over Grambling State during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knowing there is a chance the Wildcats are without their superstar center, someone is going to have to step up for Pope if Kentucky is going to beat Wichita State. On the Mark Pope Show last night, the player Pope expects to see step up is Reece Potter, the Lexington Native.

Here is what Pope had to say about Potter: "Reece Potter, with Malachi being out, is going to step on the floor and really, really help us." Big Blue Nation didn't take this quote too well, knowing that Potter didn't have a great showing in the Kansas loss when Moreno had to head to the bench in foul trouble. Potter didn't look great in the loss to the Jayhawks, but at the same time, the Wildcats' primary backup five, Franck Kepnang, hasn't been great either.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Reece Potter (33) during the first half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Shockers have a really good big man named William Berg who is 7'2 and leads the team is scoring. This season, Berg averages 19 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting a whopping 67.7% from the field, so he is going to be a force down low that Potter and Kepnang will have to find a way to stop.

Coach Pope is going to have to make something work down low if Moreno can't go, and it won't be easy against big Berg for Wichita State. This is a must-win game for Pope and the Wildcats if they are going to get this season turned around before SEC play.

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