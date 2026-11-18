Despite a scare from Northern Arizona and a close first half against Grambling State, Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are 4-1 heading into a very important game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Last night, the Hoosiers took down John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks, and they looked pretty good doing it.

The frontcourt is full of some elite players, so the big men for the Wildcats are going to have to play well. The frontcourt duo for the Hoosiers features Aiden Sherrell, the Alabama transfer, and Samet Yigitoglu, the SMU transfer, who combined for 34 points in the win over the Razorbacks. This means that Malachi Moreno and Ousmane N'Diaye must have a big game down low on both ends of the floor for the Wildcats to win.

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) during the first half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Blue Nation feels this is a big game for Coach Pope on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Wildcats have already been blown out once in a marquee game this season last Tuesday in the Champions Classic, and they can't let it happen again against the Hoosiers.

The reality is, when breaking down the non-conference schedule for Pope and the Wildcats, this matchup with the Hoosiers looked like one of the easier games, not one of the tougher marquee non-conference matchups. If the Wildcats were to lose this game on Friday night, it would be very hard to see a world where they would be able to beat some of the other really good teams the Wildcats will play before SEC play begins.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with a referee during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is why it feels like if the Wildcats are going to have a shot at being competitive, they need to win this game on Friday to prove they will be able to hang with some of the better teams in college basketball. In college basketball must win games aren't an often occurrence, especially early in the season, but this is a game that Pope really needs to win if he is going to get the fan base bought back in.

The Hoosiers are a team that plays the game with a ton of intensity, as they displayed last night in the win over Coach Cal's Razorbacks. Indiana isn't going to shoot a lot of threes; they want to score down low and get to the free-throw line. This is going to be a tough test for Kentucky's paint protection, but the Wildcats will have to guard down low and rebound if they are going to win.

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