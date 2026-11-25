One of the best games of the 2026 NCAA Tournament features the UConn Huskies and Duke Blue Devils, as UConn erased a major deficit and eventually won on a last-second 3-pointer by guard Braylon Mullins to advance to the Final Four.

Now, these two programs match up in a regular-season game in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (No. 10 in the country) are set as a slight favorite in this matchup, as they’re looking for their second win over a ranked opponent this season. UConn knocked off Michigan in a rematch of last year's national title game, but it is coming off a six-point road loss against Arizona.

Dan Hurley’s team returns Mullins, Silas Demary Jr. and Jayden Ross from last year’s squad, and it should be in the mix to win the Big East in the 2026-27 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have lost both of their games against ranked opponents, dropping to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. Jon Scheyer’s squad lost to both Michigan State and Illinois and it just hung on in a four-point win over Washington State in its last game.

Duke relies a lot on the interior with Dame Sarr, freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and center Patrick Ngongba II leading the way as the only three players averaging double figures this season.

Can the Blue Devils compete with the Huskies on a neutral court on Wednesday night?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this top-25 matchup on Nov. 25.

UConn vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UConn -2.5 (-105)

Duke +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

UConn: -155

Duke: +130

Total

151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

UConn vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

UConn record: 4-1

Duke record: 4-2

UConn vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Na’jai Hines, Center, UConn

Duke has a pretty elite frontcourt, which is going to put a lot of pressure on freshman Colben Landrew and sophomore Na’jai Hines for the Huskies.

This season, Hines – a transfer from Seton Hall – is averaging 21.4 minutes, 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds (leads the Huskies) and 1.6 blocks (also leads the team) per game. Between Boumtje Boumtje and Ngongba, UConn is going to have a lot to deal with on the interior, especially on the boards.

Hines averaged 5.5 rebounds in a bench role for Seton Hall last season, but he’s started every game for the Huskies in the 2026-27 campaign.

Against Arizona, Hines had 10 points and nine boards, though he also picked up four fouls in the process. The Huskies need him to stay on the floor if they’re going to knock off this Duke team.

UConn vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

The Huskies may have lost their last game on the road against Arizona, but I still believe that UConn could be one of the best teams in the country.

KenPom has Hurley’s team ranked 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency so far this season. This is the third time that UConn will play a ranked team, and it already has a win over Michigan under its belt.

Meanwhile, Duke has wilted against the top teams in the country, losing by six in a neutral site matchup with Michigan State and 21 at home against Illinois. The Blue Devils’ recent win against Washington State is also a concern, as they were outscored by nine points in the second half.

KenPom still has Duke as a top-10 team, yet it hasn’t had a strong showing against any major conference opponent.

The guard play for the Blue Devils is concerning, especially since both Mullins and Demary appear to have taken a step forward in the 2026-27 season.

UConn may not have as much size as the Blue Devils (amongst their core players), but I trust guards in college basketball to control the pace of the game. Until Scheyer’s team proves that it can compete with the best teams in college basketball, I think it’s fade worthy, especially in a neutral site matchup.

Pick: UConn Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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