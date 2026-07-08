Mark Pope speaks on if Kentucky is going to hire another assistant coach

With Alvin Brooks and Jason Hart's departures, Kentucky had to fill multiple assistant coaching roles on the staff this off-season. They filled one by bringing in former Jackson State head coach and NBA Champon Mo Williams, but what about the other spot?

On Wednesday, Mark Pope appeared on KSR for an interview and in it, was asked about Kentucky's open assistant coach position. They have many different routes to go, and that even includes bringing in Jamal Crawford, who has been a hot topic of conversation over the last few months. As time has gone on with no announcement of a hire, speculation has grown, too. Where does Kentucky stand with that open spot? Do they even feel the need to fill it? Pope discussed all of it.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Most likely, yes," Pope responded when asked if he plans to hire another assistant coach. "I can't tell you when, this is what I can tell you. I love the way that our staff is working right now. So, there's been a chance in the NCAA right now in terms of staff. So right now, I get Will Corbin, I get Nick Robinson, and Matt Santoro on the court. All staff members are allowed to be on the court right now. I like the way we feel as a staff. I'm engaged in conversations about staff every day. Even when our staff is full, I'm still talking to people and seeing where it goes. If we hire someone, it's gonna be the right person that's gonna be the right fit for what we do, but we're working at a really high level."

So, will that 'most likely' hire include former NBA All-Star Jamal Crawford? Thankfully, Pope cleared some air and added context to their pursuit.

Feb 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Peacock analysts Jamal Crawford during an NBA All Star Rising Stars game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jamal's still got two years left on his NBC contract. I'm good friends with Jamal, we've been friends for a long time. There might be a time where it's good for him to jump into coaching, it's something he would like to do. He's one of those guys that's cut from a little bit of a similar cloth like Mo Williams is, where, Mo was -- it's hard to run an AAU program. And there's a lot of guys that fund an AAU program -- Mo was running an AAU program. Jamal is running and coaching an AAU program. When you find guys like that with their background, he could have a great future in college, he could go get a job in the exact right space as a head coach in the NBA maybe, but I think coaching is in his future and he's got a sweet deal right now and he's got a couple years left."

Based on Pope's comments on Crawford, it sounds like chances are slim to pull him away from that NBC contract. Maybe in a few years, though? We'll see.

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